Chesnara (LON:CSN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $280.99

Chesnara plc (LON:CSN)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 280.99 ($3.67) and traded as high as GBX 285 ($3.72). Chesnara shares last traded at GBX 285 ($3.72), with a volume of 47,878 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 290.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 280.99. The company has a quick ratio of 47.80, a current ratio of 49.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.94. The firm has a market cap of £427.92 million and a PE ratio of 9.44.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a GBX 7.88 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Chesnara’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.73%.

Chesnara plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the life assurance and pension businesses primarily in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Sweden. It operates through CA, Movestic, Waard Group, and Scildon segments. The company underwrites life risks, such as death, disability, health, and accident; and provides a portfolio of investment contracts for the savings and retirement needs of customers through asset management, as well as general insurance products.

