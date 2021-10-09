Chia Network 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $23.89 Million (XCH)

Chia Network (CURRENCY:XCH) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 9th. During the last week, Chia Network has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Chia Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $167.59 or 0.00305881 BTC on exchanges. Chia Network has a market cap of $265.16 million and $23.89 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00066965 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.17 or 0.00139026 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.18 or 0.00089760 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,785.32 or 0.99993998 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,546.31 or 0.06472707 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003506 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Chia Network

Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 1,582,223 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project

Buying and Selling Chia Network

