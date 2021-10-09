Chineseinvestors.com (OTCMKTS:CIIX) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.03

Shares of Chineseinvestors.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIIX) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.00. Chineseinvestors.com shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 22,200 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.03.

About Chineseinvestors.com (OTCMKTS:CIIX)

Chineseinvestors.com, Inc engages in the provision of Chinese language web-based real-time financial information. Its services include real-time market commentary, analysis, and educational related services in Chinese language character sets; support services; consultancy services to smaller private companies considering becoming a public company and advertising and public relation related support services.

