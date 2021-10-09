Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Bought by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,039 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned 0.09% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $40,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beck Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.4% in the second quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,580,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 25.4% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,617 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 45.8% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $139,189,000 after acquiring an additional 28,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,616,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 25,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,909.68 per share, with a total value of $48,563,162.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jack Hartung sold 12,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,920.83, for a total value of $23,094,139.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,408 shares of company stock worth $72,494,297. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,602.00 to $1,646.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1,800.00 to $2,025.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,110.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,877.43.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,817.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,884.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,621.96. The firm has a market cap of $51.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.41, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,172.29 and a 52-week high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

