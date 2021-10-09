Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 479,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.71% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $741,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 696 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

In other news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,781.68, for a total value of $468,581.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,721,179.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 10,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,800.87, for a total value of $18,766,866.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,524 shares in the company, valued at $71,177,585.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,408 shares of company stock worth $72,494,297. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMG shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,075.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Guggenheim started coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,750.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,600.00 target price (up previously from $2,235.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,877.43.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,817.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.41, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,172.29 and a one year high of $1,958.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,884.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,621.96.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.48 EPS for the current year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.