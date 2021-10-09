CHP Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CHPM) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in CHP Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CHPM) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 376,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,239 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 1.00% of CHP Merger worth $3,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in shares of CHP Merger by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 326,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of CHP Merger in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of CHP Merger by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. Twin Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CHP Merger in the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CHP Merger in the 1st quarter worth $135,000. 67.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHPM opened at $10.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.98. CHP Merger Corp. has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $10.78.

CHP Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses with a focus on the healthcare or healthcare related industries in the United States.

