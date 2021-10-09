CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its position in shares of CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 490,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,010 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.24% of CI Financial worth $9,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in CI Financial by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in CI Financial by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in CI Financial by 851.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in CI Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in CI Financial by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 45,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

CIXX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Desjardins boosted their price target on CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CI Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. TD Securities upped their target price on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.83.

Shares of NYSE:CIXX opened at $20.66 on Friday. CI Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $11.68 and a 52 week high of $21.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.08.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $662.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.30 million. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CI Financial Corp will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.143 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.15%.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

