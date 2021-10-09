CIBC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF)

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at CIBC in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $6.50 target price on the stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BIREF. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$6.25 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a report on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BIREF traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.35. 52,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,315. Birchcliff Energy has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $5.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.06.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $157.64 million during the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 5.07%.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of petroleum and natural gas reserves. Its properties include Peace River Arch and Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A.

