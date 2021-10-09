CIBC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF)

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at CIBC in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $6.50 target price on the stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.50% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BIREF. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$6.25 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a report on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.20.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BIREF traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.35. 52,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,315. Birchcliff Energy has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $5.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.06.
Birchcliff Energy Company Profile
Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of petroleum and natural gas reserves. Its properties include Peace River Arch and Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A.
See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?
Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.