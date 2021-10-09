Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. cut its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,312 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,436 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned 0.05% of Cigna worth $41,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cigna in the first quarter valued at $288,753,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Cigna by 74.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,909,194 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $452,612,000 after acquiring an additional 815,054 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 664.9% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 617,027 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $149,160,000 after acquiring an additional 536,363 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Cigna by 77.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,188,694 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $287,355,000 after acquiring an additional 520,573 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 27.8% in the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,858,867 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $449,363,000 after acquiring an additional 403,846 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stephens dropped their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cigna from $321.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.20.

Cigna stock opened at $205.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $209.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $160.37 and a one year high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.81 EPS. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.68%.

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $209.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,945.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

