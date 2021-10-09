Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. reduced its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,031 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cigna in the first quarter valued at approximately $288,753,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Cigna by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,909,194 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $452,612,000 after purchasing an additional 815,054 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in Cigna by 664.9% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 617,027 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $149,160,000 after buying an additional 536,363 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in Cigna by 77.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,188,694 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $287,355,000 after buying an additional 520,573 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 27.8% in the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,858,867 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $449,363,000 after buying an additional 403,846 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $209.89 per share, with a total value of $104,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $205.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $160.37 and a 1 year high of $272.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.80. The firm has a market cap of $69.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CI shares. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Truist decreased their price target on Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cigna from $321.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.20.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

