Cipher (CPR) Trading Up 7.3% This Week

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Cipher coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Cipher has a total market capitalization of $149,874.44 and $2,738.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cipher has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $299.84 or 0.00548700 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000185 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000082 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000963 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $592.08 or 0.01083477 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003219 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Cipher Coin Profile

CPR is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,283,402 coins. The official website for Cipher is ciphercryptotech.org . Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

