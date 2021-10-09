Cipher Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $2,537.00 (CPR)

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. In the last week, Cipher has traded up 11.9% against the dollar. One Cipher coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cipher has a total market capitalization of $153,230.88 and approximately $2,537.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cipher alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.14 or 0.00549722 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000187 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000083 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000976 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $600.89 or 0.01093296 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003296 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Cipher Profile

Cipher (CPR) is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,283,402 coins. Cipher’s official website is ciphercryptotech.org . Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cipher

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cipher should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cipher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cipher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cipher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.