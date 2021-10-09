Citigroup Inc. Acquires 4,006 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,606 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 998.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 604 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 148.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

URBN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN opened at $29.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.47. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $21.98 and a one year high of $42.10.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

