Citigroup Inc. Boosts Holdings in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 95.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 22,648 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Veeco Instruments worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Veeco Instruments by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Veeco Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Veeco Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Veeco Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth $315,000. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

Shares of VECO opened at $22.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.72 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.46. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.25 and a 12-month high of $25.70.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $146.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.87 million. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 10.42%. As a group, analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VECO. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeco Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.