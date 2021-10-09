Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stake in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 612.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,805 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in CorVel were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRVL. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CorVel by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,538,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,791,000 after purchasing an additional 164,978 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CorVel by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,594,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,599,000 after purchasing an additional 82,686 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in CorVel in the first quarter valued at $3,445,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of CorVel by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,516,000 after buying an additional 25,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CorVel by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 206,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,203,000 after acquiring an additional 17,479 shares in the last quarter. 49.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRVL stock opened at $170.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.51. CorVel Co. has a 12 month low of $78.63 and a 12 month high of $195.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 56.81 and a beta of 0.99.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 25.47% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $152.62 million during the quarter.

In related news, CEO Michael G. Combs sold 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.43, for a total transaction of $89,840.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total value of $381,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,755 shares of company stock worth $6,271,617. 49.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

