Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stake in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) by 296.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,960 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,832 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.06% of LendingClub worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LendingClub in the 2nd quarter worth $4,199,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LendingClub by 348.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in LendingClub by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,566 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in LendingClub by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,485,307 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,929,000 after buying an additional 552,760 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in LendingClub by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 193,660 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,511,000 after buying an additional 32,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LC opened at $30.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.55 and a beta of 1.89. LendingClub Co. has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $33.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.40.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $204.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.43 million. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 21.42% and a negative return on equity of 11.22%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LendingClub Co. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Valerie Kay sold 1,864 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $30,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Bahman Koohestani sold 6,000 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $146,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 120,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,943,689.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,951 shares of company stock valued at $564,717. 4.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on LC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $25.00 to $33.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LendingClub currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

