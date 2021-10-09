Citigroup Inc. Buys 12,465 Shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 93.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,465 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.09% of Employers worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Employers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Employers by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Employers by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Employers by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Employers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Employers stock opened at $41.20 on Friday. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.19 and a 52 week high of $43.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.02.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.17). Employers had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $171.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Employers’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. Employers’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Employers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

