Citigroup Inc. Buys 3,612 Shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 362.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 31.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXTG opened at $75.98 on Friday. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 12 month low of $58.01 and a 12 month high of $80.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.13 and a 200 day moving average of $75.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.202 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%.

