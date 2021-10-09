Citigroup Inc. Buys 49,102 Shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,102 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.19% of Franklin Street Properties worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Franklin Street Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Street Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Franklin Street Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 927.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 7,847 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 83.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Franklin Street Properties stock opened at $5.12 on Friday. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $6.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $549.86 million, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.99.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). Franklin Street Properties had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 6.00%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Street Properties Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which specializes and focuses on the asset class of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment, which involves in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

