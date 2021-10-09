Citigroup Inc. Buys 7,149 Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,149 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 151.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 232,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,368,000 after buying an additional 139,900 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Arvinas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,066,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Arvinas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,386,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,745,000 after buying an additional 141,006 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 137,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,077,000 after buying an additional 67,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Shannon sold 59,355 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.56, for a total value of $5,078,413.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley Albert Margus sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 290,133 shares of company stock worth $25,840,179 over the last ninety days. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ARVN shares. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Arvinas from $118.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist lifted their price objective on Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Arvinas from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

Shares of Arvinas stock opened at $82.25 on Friday. Arvinas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.68 and a 1 year high of $108.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.53 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.27.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.17). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 782.95% and a negative return on equity of 31.99%. The company had revenue of $5.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arvinas, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

