Citigroup Inc. Buys 9,898 Shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 39.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,898 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of The Chefs’ Warehouse worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 87.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in The Chefs’ Warehouse during the first quarter worth $122,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 28.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 8.2% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHEF. Wolfe Research began coverage on The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

The Chefs’ Warehouse stock opened at $34.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.17 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $35.56.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $422.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.74 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.30%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Chefs' Warehouse

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

