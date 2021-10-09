Citigroup Inc. Buys Shares of 40,022 Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 40,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter worth $280,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter valued at about $294,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter valued at about $331,000. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter valued at about $374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FYBR shares. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

Shares of FYBR opened at $27.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.24 and a 12 month high of $33.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.78.

In other Frontier Communications Parent news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 424,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,430,007.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

