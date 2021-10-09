Citigroup Inc. Grows Position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 30.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,586 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CARG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in CarGurus during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 142.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new stake in CarGurus during the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus stock opened at $34.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.83. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.24 and a 52 week high of $36.54.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $217.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.00 million. On average, analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CARG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised CarGurus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet raised CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.56.

In related news, VP Yann Bruno Gellot sold 4,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $140,133.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $870,146.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 553,283 shares of company stock valued at $16,654,190 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

