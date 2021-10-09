Citigroup Inc. Grows Position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,027 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 658.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF stock opened at $78.78 on Friday. iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF has a one year low of $60.16 and a one year high of $80.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.57.

