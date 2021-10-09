Citigroup Inc. Grows Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 338.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,877 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.06% of Lantheus worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 45.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Lantheus by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,943 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 0.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 76,060 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Lantheus alerts:

In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $31,621.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 67,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,763.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of LNTH opened at $23.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $28.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.88, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.45.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 7.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $101.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.60 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.