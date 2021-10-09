Citigroup Inc. Grows Stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) by 647.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,485 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 6,650.0% in the first quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 817.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,000.

BATS:IYZ opened at $32.41 on Friday. iShares US Telecommunications ETF has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $34.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.35.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

