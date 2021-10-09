Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,293 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Annexon worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redmile Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Annexon by 0.3% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,458,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,294,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Annexon by 16.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,898,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,688,000 after buying an additional 410,988 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Annexon by 39.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,000,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,699,000 after buying an additional 563,700 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Annexon by 10.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,597,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,960,000 after buying an additional 150,368 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Annexon by 11.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,339,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,288,000 after buying an additional 133,858 shares during the period.

ANNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Annexon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Annexon in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of ANNX opened at $20.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.47. Annexon, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.52 and a 52 week high of $38.01. The stock has a market cap of $773.54 million, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.39.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.13). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Annexon, Inc. will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ted Yednock sold 16,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $323,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Love sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $165,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,190 shares of company stock valued at $559,210. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

