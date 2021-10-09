Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) by 71.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,080 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 25,040 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.12% of Banc of California worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Banc of California by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,317,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,292,000 after purchasing an additional 424,594 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its holdings in Banc of California by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,221,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,166,000 after purchasing an additional 69,377 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Banc of California by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,941,000 after purchasing an additional 47,900 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Banc of California by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,107,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,418,000 after purchasing an additional 257,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Banc of California by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 753,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,209,000 after purchasing an additional 155,008 shares in the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banc of California stock opened at $19.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $997.05 million, a PE ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.78. Banc of California, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $21.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $64.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.99 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 23.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BANC shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Banc of California from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Banc of California in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banc of California has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.81.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

