Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) by 443.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,463 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Fisker were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FSR. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Fisker in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,770,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Fisker during the 1st quarter worth $41,812,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Fisker during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,517,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Fisker by 50.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,408,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000,000 after buying an additional 1,475,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Fisker in the first quarter valued at about $12,242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Fisker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Fisker from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Fisker in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Fisker from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fisker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.08.

Shares of NYSE:FSR opened at $13.55 on Friday. Fisker Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.70 and a 1 year high of $31.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -33.88 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.97.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Fisker Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

