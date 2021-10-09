Citigroup Inc. Has $1.02 Million Position in BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTSU)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTSU) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in BYTE Acquisition were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,250,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,965,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,000,000. Covalis Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,500,000. Finally, Polygon Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,500,000.

NASDAQ BYTSU opened at $10.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.01. BYTE Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $10.20.

BYTE Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

