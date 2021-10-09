Citigroup Inc. Has $1.02 Million Stake in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) by 248.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,365 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.08% of Talos Energy worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Talos Energy during the second quarter worth $956,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 177.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 15,750.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 48.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 80,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 26,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 26.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 22,893 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TALO shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Talos Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Talos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of TALO opened at $13.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Talos Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $18.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 3.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.01.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 82.72%. The company had revenue of $303.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.94 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Talos Energy Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Talos Energy news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 66,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total transaction of $938,881.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico.

