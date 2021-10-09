Citigroup Inc. Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) by 55.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,409 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,145 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.13% of Quanex Building Products worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 13,829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 42,897 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 10,254 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Quanex Building Products by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 6,471 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 27.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 95,101 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 20,519 shares in the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

Shares of NX opened at $21.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.87. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 52-week low of $17.96 and a 52-week high of $29.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.68 million, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.66.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $279.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Quanex Building Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 11th.

Quanex Building Products Profile

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, North American Cabinet Components, Unallocated Corporate and Other.

See Also: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.