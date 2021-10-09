Citigroup Inc. Has $1.06 Million Holdings in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,912 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of James River Group worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of James River Group by 11.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of James River Group by 20.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of James River Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of James River Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of James River Group by 7.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JRVR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on James River Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

Shares of JRVR stock opened at $38.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $30.75 and a fifty-two week high of $57.41.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $191.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.93 million. James River Group had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 10.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is 44.28%.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

