Citigroup Inc. Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) by 92.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,449 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,804 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Archrock worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archrock by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,971,270 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $227,488,000 after buying an additional 1,828,017 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Archrock by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 13,204,570 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $125,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817,602 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Archrock in the 1st quarter valued at $12,098,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Archrock by 259.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,084,328 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,290,000 after purchasing an additional 783,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Archrock by 141.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 748,827 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,106,000 after purchasing an additional 438,965 shares during the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

AROC stock opened at $8.59 on Friday. Archrock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.38 and a 1-year high of $10.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Archrock had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $195.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.24 million. On average, analysts forecast that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.09%.

Archrock Profile

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment consists of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

