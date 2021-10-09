Citigroup Inc. Has $1.08 Million Position in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) by 165.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,651 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,849 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Materialise worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Materialise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Materialise by 29.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 65,863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 15,162 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Materialise in the first quarter valued at about $538,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Materialise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Materialise in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $800,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.69% of the company’s stock.

Materialise stock opened at $19.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -277.53 and a beta of 0.53. Materialise NV has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $87.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.26.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. Materialise had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.85%. The business had revenue of $60.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.37 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Materialise NV will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Materialise in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Materialise in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Materialise has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.20.

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

