Citigroup Inc. Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 53.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,292 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of First Bancorp worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FBNC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Bancorp by 282.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in First Bancorp by 13.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in First Bancorp during the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of First Bancorp stock opened at $47.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $21.77 and a 1-year high of $48.83.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 32.57%. The business had revenue of $80.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 30.89%.

In related news, Director Dexter V. Perry acquired 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $25,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 650 shares in the company, valued at $25,350. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FBNC. Piper Sandler raised shares of First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

First Bancorp Profile

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

