Citigroup Inc. Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,132 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Citi Trends worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTRN. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Citi Trends in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citi Trends in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Citi Trends during the first quarter worth $149,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the second quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Citi Trends in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on Citi Trends in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Citi Trends from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

In other news, VP Jason Moschner sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total transaction of $58,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,552 shares in the company, valued at $215,006. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP James A. Dunn sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.71, for a total transaction of $1,754,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,821,224.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,096,290. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Citi Trends stock opened at $74.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.22 and its 200 day moving average is $85.39. Citi Trends, Inc. has a one year low of $25.59 and a one year high of $111.44. The firm has a market cap of $673.33 million, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.79.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.93. Citi Trends had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 44.49%. The firm had revenue of $237.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

Citi Trends Profile

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

See Also: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.