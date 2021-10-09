Citigroup Inc. Has $1.11 Million Stake in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,016 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after selling 6,122 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 619.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,116 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 341.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,650 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 43.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,033 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 21.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,830 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

LEVI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. increased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.77.

Shares of LEVI stock opened at $25.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.83. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.03 and a fifty-two week high of $30.84.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 37.13% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 152.38%.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 23,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $624,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jenny J. Ming sold 14,546 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $436,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,717 shares of company stock valued at $2,412,606. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

