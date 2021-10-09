Citigroup Inc. Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 40.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,062 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Crane were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 33,916 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,132,000 after buying an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,466,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 140,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,999,000 after buying an additional 5,298 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crane in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Crane by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,004 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,298,000 after purchasing an additional 18,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.01, for a total transaction of $490,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total value of $259,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,468 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

CR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crane to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Crane in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.15 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of Crane in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.23.

Shares of CR opened at $95.80 on Friday. Crane Co. has a 12 month low of $49.05 and a 12 month high of $104.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.13 and its 200-day moving average is $94.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $796.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.45 million. Crane had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 20.48%. Equities research analysts predict that Crane Co. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.79%.

Crane Profile

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

