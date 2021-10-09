Citigroup Inc. Has $1.14 Million Holdings in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 139.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 29,358 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.08% of Codexis worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Codexis by 58.5% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,281,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,511 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Codexis by 12.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,655,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,815,000 after purchasing an additional 725,024 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Codexis by 9.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,124,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,293,000 after purchasing an additional 424,484 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Codexis in the first quarter worth $8,424,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Codexis by 130.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 570,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,050,000 after purchasing an additional 322,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

CDXS opened at $32.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.37 and its 200 day moving average is $22.86. Codexis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.79 and a fifty-two week high of $32.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.13 and a beta of 1.29.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.10. Codexis had a negative net margin of 28.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $25.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.04 million. As a group, analysts predict that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

CDXS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a report on Friday, October 1st. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Codexis from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Codexis from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Codexis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.17.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

