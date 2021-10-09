Citigroup Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) by 17,046.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,946 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Pershing Square Tontine were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PSTH. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,010,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine during the 1st quarter worth about $10,149,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine by 209.1% during the 1st quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 353,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,482,000 after acquiring an additional 238,966 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,394,000. Finally, VR Advisory Services Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine during the 1st quarter worth about $3,602,000. 44.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PSTH opened at $19.70 on Friday. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $19.54 and a fifty-two week high of $34.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.19.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

