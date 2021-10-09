Citigroup Inc. Purchases 13,979 Shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,979 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Dril-Quip worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 39,211 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 303,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,084,000 after acquiring an additional 41,278 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 16,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 722,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,005,000 after purchasing an additional 24,029 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period.

DRQ opened at $26.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $948.13 million, a P/E ratio of -18.71 and a beta of 1.50. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a one year low of $22.38 and a one year high of $40.62.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.45). Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $80.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

DRQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.23 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.06.

In related news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total value of $129,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dril-Quip Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

