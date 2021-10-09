Citigroup Inc. Purchases 26,558 Shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,806 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,558 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.10% of Brookline Bancorp worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 16,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

BRKL opened at $15.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.78. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $17.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $77.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.69 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 82.76%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Brookline Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.