Citigroup Inc. Purchases 5,159 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 114.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,159 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.07% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USPH. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 13.1% during the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 57,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 32,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 4,296 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $107.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.44 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.79 and a 12 month high of $143.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.53 and its 200-day moving average is $113.89.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.22. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $126.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.84%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on USPH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research raised their price objective on U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $232,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Glenn Mcdowell sold 6,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total transaction of $727,494.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,599.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,761 shares of company stock worth $1,137,674. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.