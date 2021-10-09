Citigroup Inc. Raises Position in Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) by 1,478.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 161,400 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Capstead Mortgage worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 27.7% in the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Capstead Mortgage by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Capstead Mortgage by 7.7% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 40,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capstead Mortgage by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 249,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Capstead Mortgage by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 336,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. 71.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capstead Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of NYSE CMO opened at $6.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.51. Capstead Mortgage Co. has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $7.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $670.38 million, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 21.43, a current ratio of 21.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.11.

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.05). Capstead Mortgage had a net margin of 74.89% and a return on equity of 10.89%. On average, analysts anticipate that Capstead Mortgage Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be paid a $0.014 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th. Capstead Mortgage’s payout ratio is 44.62%.

Capstead Mortgage Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. It invests in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting of adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

