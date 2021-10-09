Citigroup Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 405.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,131 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.06% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the 2nd quarter worth $797,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 2.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 92.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 113,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,053,000 after buying an additional 54,690 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,027,000 after acquiring an additional 6,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,154 shares during the period. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Keith Harvey sold 1,000 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $109,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.12, for a total value of $48,448.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,200 shares of company stock valued at $254,112. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KALU stock opened at $109.77 on Friday. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $57.13 and a 12 month high of $141.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -148.34 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.76.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($1.27). The business had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.02 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 168.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.68%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.67.

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

