Citigroup Inc. Sells 402 Shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,042 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.05% of Virtus Investment Partners worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,282 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $13,725,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 2,044 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 132.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,472 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $15,654,000 after purchasing an additional 37,917 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Virtus Investment Partners in the first quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

VRTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $288.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other Virtus Investment Partners news, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $55,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Stephen T. Zarrilli sold 1,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.55, for a total value of $507,234.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTS opened at $325.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.56. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.28 and a 12 month high of $333.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.89. The company has a current ratio of 19.39, a quick ratio of 19.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.10 by $0.97. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 21.91%. The company had revenue of $210.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.34 million. Analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 35.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.