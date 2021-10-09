Citigroup Inc. Sells 4,623 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,623 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in The Wendy’s were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WEN. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 184.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 138.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WEN. Loop Capital started coverage on The Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim increased their price target on The Wendy’s from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Northcoast Research raised The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.07.

In other news, major shareholder Edward P. Garden sold 81,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $1,930,965.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 382,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $8,940,582.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,297,290 shares of company stock worth $30,438,162 over the last three months. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN opened at $22.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The Wendy’s Company has a 12 month low of $18.86 and a 12 month high of $29.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.73. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.94.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $493.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.32 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 84.21%.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

