Citigroup Inc. Sells 46,892 Shares of Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,892 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Sogou were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its position in Sogou by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 177,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 64,420 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Sogou by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 638,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after buying an additional 112,700 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Sogou during the 1st quarter worth about $336,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sogou by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,068,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,619,000 after buying an additional 707,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sogou during the 1st quarter worth about $11,897,000. 8.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SOGO stock opened at $8.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.83 and its 200-day moving average is $8.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 895.90 and a beta of 1.25. Sogou Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.49 and a 52-week high of $8.95.

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $147.51 million for the quarter. Sogou had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 0.69%.

About Sogou

Sogou, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of search and search-related services. The company offers its users general and vertical search services through its website sogou.com and mobile search application. Its products and services includes the Sogou Input Method, which is the Chinese language input software for both mobile and PC.

