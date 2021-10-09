Citigroup Inc. Sells 518,247 Shares of MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) by 89.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,484 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 518,247 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in MicroVision were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MicroVision in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MicroVision by 87.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,339 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 16,484 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MicroVision during the second quarter worth $208,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MicroVision during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of MicroVision in the 2nd quarter worth $168,000. 25.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MicroVision stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 13.09 and a current ratio of 13.11. MicroVision, Inc. has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $28.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -58.35 and a beta of 3.93.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). MicroVision had a negative return on equity of 39.05% and a negative net margin of 1,221.29%. The company had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MicroVision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

MicroVision, Inc engages in the development of laser beam scanning technology. It offers its product under the PicoP brand. PicoP scanning technology has addressing the following market segments Interactive and non-interactive projected displays, 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for consumer electronics, Augmented/Mixed Reality (AR/MR) and 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for automotive active collision avoidance.

